10 years of the Apple iPhone: In pictures

On its 10th anniversary, we take a look back at how the iconic smartphone has reshaped consumer technology.

Steve Jobs unveils the first iPhone Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the iPhone in San Francisco, California Jan. 9, 2007. (REUTERS/Kimberly White) steve-jobs-unveils-the-first-iphone

Score! Surrounded by cheering Apple Store employees, one of the first iPhone buyers leaves the store on Fifth Avenue in New York, June 29, 2007. (REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky) score!

The iPhone 3G is introduced Steve Jobs speaks about the iPhone 3G at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California June 9, 2008. (REUTERS/Kimberly White) the-iphone-3g-is-introduced

Getting comfortable People wait in line to buy Apple's iPhone 3G a day before it goes on sale in front of an Apple store in New York, July 10, 2008. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) getting-comfortable

The iPhone 4 A customer tries out the iPhone 4 at Apple Inc's store in the Ginza district of Tokyo June 24, 2010. (REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao) the-iphone-4

Out of this world The space shuttle Endeavour STS-134 mission specialist Michael Fincke takes a picture with his iPhone alongside European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori after they arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 12, 2011. (REUTERS/Scott Audette) out-of-this-world

Changing of the guard Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the iPhone 4S at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 4, 2011. (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith) changing-of-the-guard

Steve Jobs, 1955-2011 A man holds an iPhone 4 displaying an obituary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs outside an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai, October 6, 2011 (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) steve-jobs,-1955-2011

Royal treatment Britain's Prince William uses his iPhone as he watches events with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the London 2012 Olympic Games Aug. 3, 2012. (REUTERS/Michael Dalder) royal-treatment

The iPhone 5 Members of the media photograph the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California Sept. 12, 2012. (REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach) the-iphone-5

A smiling customer A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong Sept. 21, 2012. (REUTERS/Bobby Yip) a-smiling-customer

Colorful phones The five colors of the iPhone 5C are seen after Apple Inc's media event in Cupertino, California Sept. 10, 2013. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam) colorful-phones

The iPhone 6 Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event announcing the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California. (Sept. 9, 2014) the-iphone-6

Special edition Men ride on motorbikes past an Apple iPhone SE advertisement billboard in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2016. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade) special-edition

iPhone 7, in jet black Phil Schiller, Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, discusses the iPhone 7 during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. Sept. 7, 2016. (REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach) iphone-7,-in-jet-black