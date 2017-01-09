Fox News
Apple

10 years of the Apple iPhone: In pictures
On its 10th anniversary, we take a look back at how the iconic smartphone has reshaped consumer technology.
Steve Jobs unveils the first iPhone

Then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds the iPhone in San Francisco, California Jan. 9, 2007. (REUTERS/Kimberly White)

Score!

Surrounded by cheering Apple Store employees, one of the first iPhone buyers leaves the store on Fifth Avenue in New York, June 29, 2007. (REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky)

The iPhone 3G is introduced

Steve Jobs speaks about the iPhone 3G at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California June 9, 2008. (REUTERS/Kimberly White)

Getting comfortable

People wait in line to buy Apple's iPhone 3G a day before it goes on sale in front of an Apple store in New York, July 10, 2008. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) 

The iPhone 4

A customer tries out the iPhone 4 at Apple Inc's store in the Ginza district of Tokyo June 24, 2010. (REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao)

Out of this world

The space shuttle Endeavour STS-134 mission specialist Michael Fincke takes a picture with his iPhone alongside European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori after they arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida May 12, 2011. (REUTERS/Scott Audette) 

Changing of the guard

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the iPhone 4S at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 4, 2011. (REUTERS/Robert Galbraith)

Steve Jobs, 1955-2011

A man holds an iPhone 4 displaying an obituary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs outside an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai, October 6, 2011 (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) 

Royal treatment

Britain's Prince William uses his iPhone as he watches events with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at the London 2012 Olympic Games Aug. 3, 2012. (REUTERS/Michael Dalder)

The iPhone 5

Members of the media photograph the iPhone 5 after its introduction during Apple Inc.'s iPhone media event in San Francisco, California Sept. 12, 2012. (REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)

A smiling customer

A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong Sept. 21, 2012. (REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

Colorful phones

The five colors of the iPhone 5C are seen after Apple Inc's media event in Cupertino, California Sept. 10, 2013. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam) 

The iPhone 6

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple event announcing the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California. (Sept. 9, 2014) 

Special edition

Men ride on motorbikes past an Apple iPhone SE advertisement billboard in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2016. (REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)

iPhone 7, in jet black

Phil Schiller, Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, discusses the iPhone 7 during a media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. Sept. 7, 2016. (REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)

A happy customer

Sydney student Bishoy Bahman, 17, reacts as he becomes one of the first customers to walk out of Australia's flagship Apple store with the iPhone 7 in Sydney, Sept. 16, 2016. (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

