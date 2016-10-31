DIY weapons of Syria’s civil war
From vehicles to munitions, a host of homemade military hardware has been deployed in Syria’s bloody civil war.
Makeshift front loader
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. (REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah)
Catapult
Members of the free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 2012. (REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih)
Shell
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, March 2015. (REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush)
Sham 1
A homemade military vehicle called Sham 1 is seen in Khan al-Assal area, November 2012. (REUTERS/Zain Karam)
Homemade bombs
A Free Syrian Army fighter displays homemade bombs made from ornamental balls in the old city of Aleppo, July 2013. (REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman)
Improvised grenades
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade use a shotgun to fire an improvised grenade at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus, February 2013. (REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic)
Improvised armored vehicle
An improvised armored vehicle is seen parked as Free Syrian Army fighters gather on a street in the refugee camp of Yarmouk near Damascus, May 2013. The Arabic on the vehicle reads: "God is great." (REUTERS/Ward Al-Keswani)
