The 16 most famous animals on the Internet

An adorable toddler + a wrinkly-faced dog taking naps together = instant Internet fame.

Mommy blogger Jessica Shyba captures the sleepy moments and posts them for her 295,000 Instagram followers to coo over.

The nap buddies even scored their own book deal. "Bedtime for Theo and Beau" will be the first of two books featuring the best friends set to be released on February 3, 2015.

In the meantime, visit their Instagram page.