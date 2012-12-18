The business of blood: 11 violent video games

Airport massacres, button-mashing fatalities and gratuitous reenactments: Business is booming for violent video games. Here are 11 that offer violence as entertainment.

bulletstorm_game Bulletstorm (2011): Beyond it's over-the-top profanity and grisly violence, Bulletstorm had a unique "skill-shot" system which rewards "creative" kills -- like shooting your enemy in the genitals. (Electronic Arts) bulletstorm_game

carmageddon Carmageddon (1997): Insipred by the 1975 cult classic movie Death Race 2000, this "vehicular combat" game rewarded players with bonus points for mowing down pedestrians. (SCi/Interplay) carmageddon

gta_vice_city Grand Theft Auto (series): Controversial but also critically acclaimed, GTA let gamers play the criminal, which often meant killing, stealing or even street-racing their way to the top. Pictured: GTA: Vice City (2002) (Rockstar Games) gta_vice_city

manhunt_game Manhunt (2003): Though well received by gaming critics, the stealth-based horror game is considered by some to be the most violent video game of all time and was banned in several countries. (Rockstar Games) manhunt_game

modern_warfare_2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009): First-person shooters are by definition violent, but Modern Warfare 2 upped the ante with its Russian airport massacre level. (Activision) modern_warfare_2

columbine_massacre_rpg Super Columbine Massacre RPG! (2005): The game allows players to assume the roles of gunmen Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold during their infamous 1999 school shooting. Mired in controversy, it would inspire V-Tech Rampage which was released in 2007. (Danny Ledonne) columbine_massacre_rpg

postal_2 Postal (series): Another title banned in multiple countries, Postal had little backstory but tons of violence. Players completed each level by slaughtering a certain number of "hostiles." Pictured: Postal 2 (2003) (Whiptail Interactive) postal_2

madworld_game MadWorld (2009): This game proved that the Nintendo Wii wasn't just a family console. For it's gratuitous blood and over-the-top violence, the game was banned in Germany. (Sega) madworld_game

god_of_war_2 God of War (series): The critically acclaimed series is known for its ruthless weapons, gory kills and violent cutscenes. Pictured: God of War II (2007) (Sony Computer Entertainment) god_of_war_2

mortal_kombat_game Mortal Kombat (1992): The classic fighting game known for its extreme violence, most notably, its Fatalities -- special finishing moves that were so gratuitous, they played a part in the creation of the ESRB. (Midway Games) mortal_kombat_game