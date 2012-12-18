The business of blood: 11 violent video games
Airport massacres, button-mashing fatalities and gratuitous reenactments: Business is booming for violent video games. Here are 11 that offer violence as entertainment.
bulletstorm_game
Bulletstorm (2011): Beyond it's over-the-top profanity and grisly violence, Bulletstorm had a unique "skill-shot" system which rewards "creative" kills -- like shooting your enemy in the genitals.
(Electronic Arts)
carmageddon
Carmageddon (1997): Insipred by the 1975 cult classic movie Death Race 2000, this "vehicular combat" game rewarded players with bonus points for mowing down pedestrians.
(SCi/Interplay)
gta_vice_city
Grand Theft Auto (series): Controversial but also critically acclaimed, GTA let gamers play the criminal, which often meant killing, stealing or even street-racing their way to the top. Pictured: GTA: Vice City (2002)
(Rockstar Games)
manhunt_game
Manhunt (2003): Though well received by gaming critics, the stealth-based horror game is considered by some to be the most violent video game of all time and was banned in several countries.
(Rockstar Games)
modern_warfare_2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009): First-person shooters are by definition violent, but Modern Warfare 2 upped the ante with its Russian airport massacre level.
(Activision)
columbine_massacre_rpg
Super Columbine Massacre RPG! (2005): The game allows players to assume the roles of gunmen Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold during their infamous 1999 school shooting. Mired in controversy, it would inspire V-Tech Rampage which was released in 2007.
(Danny Ledonne)
postal_2
Postal (series): Another title banned in multiple countries, Postal had little backstory but tons of violence. Players completed each level by slaughtering a certain number of "hostiles." Pictured: Postal 2 (2003)
(Whiptail Interactive)
madworld_game
MadWorld (2009): This game proved that the Nintendo Wii wasn't just a family console. For it's gratuitous blood and over-the-top violence, the game was banned in Germany.
(Sega)
god_of_war_2
God of War (series): The critically acclaimed series is known for its ruthless weapons, gory kills and violent cutscenes. Pictured: God of War II (2007)
(Sony Computer Entertainment)
mortal_kombat_game
Mortal Kombat (1992): The classic fighting game known for its extreme violence, most notably, its Fatalities -- special finishing moves that were so gratuitous, they played a part in the creation of the ESRB.
(Midway Games)
soldier_of_fortune
Soldier of Fortune (2000): The game's model engine, GHOUL, was the first to enable players to not just kill enemies but dismember them, which pretty much tells you everything you need to know.
(Activision)
