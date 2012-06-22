Missiles, tanks and guns, oh my: Inside Eurosatory 2012

Military supply companies from Russia, China, UAE, Indonesia, Korea, and Libya just the U.S and France in showing off tanks, missiles and other weapons in Paris at Eurosatory 2012, the largest international military technology show focused on land warfare.

Eurosatory_2012_Hercule The new version of the Hercule exo-skeleton, which adds superarms to its superlegs, was shown off at the Eurosatory 2012 event. (French Ministry of Defense) eurosatory_2012_hercule

Eurosatory_2012_through_walls The French MILLICAM camera can detect a human presence through a wall or find an object hidden behind a range of materials. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_through_walls

Eurosatory_2012_Sprat Within ten minutes, SPRAT creates a bridge for any military vehicle including tanks to cross rivers and ditches up to 82 feet wide. (French Ministry of Defense) eurosatory_2012_sprat

Eurosatory_2012_minirogen Micro robots designed to clear roads of improvised explosive devices and to inspect suspicious vehicles and objects -- the company calls them Minirogen -- made a guest appearance at the show. (French Ministry of Defense) eurosatory_2012_minirogen

Eurosatory_2012_VCBI The Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) version of the VCBI carries 11 warfighters, weighs 30 tons, reaches nearly 65 miles per hour, and carries a 25mm turret. (French Ministry of Defense) eurosatory_2012_vcbi

Eurosatory_2012_PVP Designed for paratroopers and mountain, artillery and observation units, the PVP includes a high level of ballistic protection and mobility. (French Ministry of Defense) eurosatory_2012_pvp

Eurosatory_2012_Helocopter A French helicopter, on display at the Eurosatory 2012 show in Paris. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_helocopter

Eurosatory_2012_future_fighter A French "future fighter" kit includes improved day and night vision goggles, battle dress, body armor, communications and weapons. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_future_fighter

At_the_China_North_Industries_Paviliin Tanks seem to point at representatives of the China North Industries Corp., at the Eurosatory military event in Paris. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) at_the_china_north_industries_paviliin

Eurosatory_2012_Sky_Dragon The top supplier to the Peoples Liberation Army, China North Industries Corp. (NORINCO), unveiled a major missile system, Sky Dragon. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_sky_dragon

Eurosatory_2012_UAE Companies from a surprising array of countries showed off weapons systems. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_uae

Eurosatory_2012__China Chinese military companies made a surprising surge at the Eurosatory show. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012__china

Eurosatory_2012_Turkey (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_turkey

Eurosatory_2012_Pakistan Within the Eurosatory 2012 event a Pakistani military supply company shows off its goods. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_2012_pakistan

Eurosatory_China A military supply company from China shows off boots, dress shoes and riot gear to the world at the Eurosatory 2012 show in Paris. (FoxNews.com / Allison Barrie) eurosatory_china