Massive Fail: Top Twitter Catastrophes

The power of social media can be a double-edged sword. As quickly as it can build you up, it can bring you right back down. But don't take our word for it: Here are the 10 worst Twitter disasters.
Congressman Anthony Weiner
The New York Democrat has finally admitted that he tweeted a photo of his nether regions to a young woman. "This was me doing a dumb thing and doing it repeatedly and lying about it," the 46-year-old said a week after the scandal unfolded.
Weinergate grew when the website BigGovernment.com posted photos, including this one, purportedly from a second woman who said she received shirtless shots of the congressman. The site said the pictures were in a cache of intimate online photos, chats and email exchanges the woman claimed to have.
Pop Star Britney Spears
Being an uber-celeb makes your Twitter feed a high-profile hacker target. Just ask Britney Spears who's had her micro-blog taken over twice in the last few years. For example, in June 2009, her Twitter feed pronounced her dead.
Britney, Hacked
More recently, the Top 10 Twitter power user again fell prey to malicious cybersneaks. This time they turned Britney into a Satan-worshiper. The pop star could probably do with a better web security team.
MLB Pitcher Mike Bacsik
When you're with the boys, sometimes you can get away with some politically incorrect banter. But when you post it on Twitter, you invite Internet scrutiny -- as former Washington National's pitcher Mike Bacsik found out the hard way.
Drunk Tweeting
Bacsik became a radio producer in Texas after baseball. In April 2010, he claimed to be drunk at a bar and watching the Mavericks lose Game 4 of their NBA playoff series when he began sending disparaging tweets like this one, even threatening to blow up the NBA's offices. He was promptly fired.
Politician Jeff Frederick
Frederick, head of Virginia's Republican Party, understands the power of Twitter all too well. Frederick succumbed to the tantalizing allure of the 140-character microblogging site.
Itchy Trigger Finger?
In Virginia, where the Democrats held a 21-19 majority, the GOP had been quietly trying to sway one Democrat to switch sides. A little too giddy about the potential powerplay, Frederick let slip the details on Twitter -- allowing the Dems to step in and rectify their confused comrade.
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban
A tech-savvy entrepreneur notorious for his outspoken behavior, Twitter always seemed the perfect soapbox for NBA franchise owner Mark Cuban.
The Most Expensive Tweet
The Mavericks owner was fined $25,000 in 2009 after raging about the refs on Twitter, when his team lost to the Denver Nuggets 103-101. Twitter, it seems, can be an expensive habit.
Fruit-Flavored Candy Skittles
Clearly underestimating the number of trolls on the Internet, the marketing execs behind Skittles felt it would be a great ploy to make www.skittles.com a Twitter feed -- to see what the world was saying about the candy.
Tweet The Rainbow
Once the web's mischief-makers got wind of the concept, they had much to say -- making Skittles.com a very family-unfriendly destination.
Reporter David George-Cosh
There's a saying about about fighting in public -- and on the Internet. It seems David George-Cosh hadn't heard of it when he had a complete public meltdown on Twitter.
Twitter Meltdown
The National Post technology reporter let loose on April Dunford, a marketing consultant. Post would later apologize for the rant. George-Cosh was lucky enough to keep his job.
Job-Seeker Connor Riley
If you're looking for a job, take note: employees now check everything. Connor Riley found out the hard way. Contemplating an opportunity, she went to Twitter to discuss things. "Cisco just offered me a job," she tweeted. "Now I have to weigh the utility of a fatty paycheck against the daily commute to San Jose and hating the work."
"Cisco Fatty"
Cisco promptly responded, noting that they're also on the Internet -- that means Twitter too. Riley was quickly dubbed "Cisco Fatty," lost her job offer and shot to Internet fame for all the wrong reasons.
Furniture-Maker Habitat UK
Twitter is a great way to market your company and get the word out. But there's a right way to do it -- and a wrong way. "Hashtags" are a way to label tweets about a certain subject. In mid-2009, Habitat started using popular hashtags that were completely irrelevant to furniture -- at one point even trying to piggyback off the Iranian election.
Twitter Spam
The backlash was fast and furious. "@HabitatUK really need to clean up their act. Not what you'd expect from an otherwise classy brand," Rachel Andrew tweeted. "@HabitatUK Spamming news of important events. You must be so proud," tweeted another user. The comany eventually apologized for its behavior, promising to be a more upstanding Twitterer.
Reality Star Kim Kardashian
Keeping up with the Twitter game is the obligation of any self-respecting celebrity -- and Kim Kardashian, who has over 6 million followers, is no different. That means 6 million watchful fans were ready to scrutinize her every move, such as this picture Kardashian posted of her holding a cat.
Animal Cruelty
Kardashian was duly lambasted by the fans and animal protection activists alike for her mishandling of the poor black kitty.
Fashion Designer Kenneth Cole
The anti-government protests in Egypt are serious business. Kenneth Cole saw them as an opportunity for a serious business boost.
Too Soon
People were not pleased, criticizing the American fashion designer for being insensitive. A fake Kenneth Cole Twitter account even cropped up, with an entire line of mock tweets: "People of Australia: Water up to your ankles? We've got your Kenneth Cole capris right here! The company quickly apologized, stating: "Re Egypt tweet: we weren't intending to make light of a serious situation. We understand the sensitivity of this historic moment --KC"
A lot can go wrong in 140 characters. Publicity nightmares, lost jobs and expensive fines are just some of the consequences of the most epic Twitter fails to date.