Apple makes history with massive new iPhone, Apple Watch

After months of speculation, Apple finally took the wraps off its new iPhones on Wednesday, including the iPhone Xs Max, its largest iPhone ever.

"Today, we're going to take iPhone X to the next level," CEO Tim Cook said during the presentation.

The iPhone Xs Max, which has a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, was shown at the product unveiling in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. It has 3.3 million pixels and is "the biggest display ever on an iPhone," Apple senior vice president of market Phil Schiller said during the product unveiling.

Apple also introduced the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs, which also has an OLED screen. The iPhone Xs is made of surgical-grade steel, is covered in new glass and comes in gold, silver and space gray.

Both the iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xs will have the new A12 Bionic chip, which has 6.9 billion transistors and can perform 5 trillion operations per second. The new A12 chip, which runs 15 percent faster than the A11 (and the A12 GPU is 50 percent faster than the previous chip) will enable "new experiences not possible before," Schiller added.

The cameras of both the iPhone Xs and Xs Max also received upgrades. Both will have a 12 megapixel wide camera and 12 megapixel telephoto camera and will contain Smart HDR a breakthrough technology, Schiller said. "It makes taking beautiful photos easier than ever. All your photos come out so much better with iPhone XS."

The iPhone Xs will have an 30 extra minutes of usage over the iPhone X, thanks to a bigger battery. The Xs Max will have an additional 1.5 hours worth of battery time over the previous iPhone X.

Lastly, Apple introduced the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR, which comes in a variety of different colors, include blue, coral, yellow and Product (RED). It will have a larger battery and also contains several updates to its camera system, as well as the aforementioned A12 Bionic chip.

Both the iPhone Xs and Xs Max will be available for pre-order on Sept. 14 and will go on sale Sept. 21. The iPhone Xs will start at $999, the Xs Max starts at $1,099 and the XR starts at $749, with pre-orders starting on Oct. 19, shipping Oct. 26.

Apple also dropped the prices of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 to $449 and $599, respectively.

Apple Watch

Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 4, coming in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes with two new finishes, stainless and gold stainless. The new watch, which CEO Cook said was "the number one watch in the world," will have screens slightly larger than 30 percent previous editions and a thinner case size.

It also comes with a new watch face with new inputs, such as contacts, for one-tap access. The speaker on the Apple Watch is 50 percent louder, to aid with Walkie-Talkie or Siri requests, COO Jeff Williams said. The Watch will have the 64-bit S4 chip and a new GPU, giving it twice the performance as the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple talked up the health benefits of the FDA-approved Watch, including its ability to automatically detect if a person falls and make a call based on their behalf and allowing you to take an electrocardiogram, letting you screen your heart rate for irregularities and test for atrial fibrillation.

The Apple Watch, which also has 18-hour all-day battery life (including 6 hours of outdoor workout time), will be available for pre-order on Sept. 14 and go on sale Sept. 21. It will cost $399 with GPS and $499 with cellular capability.

In addition, Apple said it would drop the price of Apple Watch Series 3 to $279.

Apple recently expressed concern that some of its products, including the Apple Watch and AirPods could wind up costing consumers significantly more if the Trump administration were to go through with its latest rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, President Trump said there is "an easy solution" to solve the problem, calling for Apple to make its products in the U.S.

"Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China — but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive," Trump tweeted. "Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting!"

This story is developing...



