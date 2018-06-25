Addicted to Facebook? You'll soon find out

Facebook is tackling tech addiction with a new feature that'll tell you how much time you're spending/wasting on the platform.

The test feature, called "Your Time Spent on Facebook," is actually buried in the company's Android app, according to developer Jane Manchun Wong, who was digging into the software's code. On Friday, she tweeted out a screenshot of the upcoming tool.

The functions are pretty straightforward; they'll show you the number of minutes you spend on Facebook each day during the last week, and calculate the overall daily average.

To help pry you away from the Facebook app, the feature also lets you set daily reminders that'll pop up when you reach a certain time limit.

Facebook confirmed the feature was in development to TechCrunch. "We're always working on new ways to help make sure people's time on Facebook is time well spent," a company spokesperson told the publication.

Other companies are also trying to address tech addiction. Google and Apple are adding time management features to Android P and iOS 12, respectively, that'll show you detailed statistics on your phone usage and and let you restrict app usage. YouTube has also added new "Take a break" reminder that can be accessed in the app's settings, under the "general" tab.

In the case of Facebook, the company has been focusing on a new metric, called "time well spent," following criticisms that the social network is bad for society. In January, it made a major change to its New Feed to reduce content from media organizations and businesses in favor of posts from friends and family.

"Helping people connect is more important than maximizing the time they spend on Facebook," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors earlier this year.

When the new feature will arrive isn't clear. But Facebook-owned Instagram is also working on a similar time management function called "Usage Insights," which was spotted by Wong last month.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.