Microsoft unveils tiny new Xbox wireless adapter for Windows 10

Good news for those of you who want to play PC games with your Xbox Wireless Controller. Microsoft just introduced a "new and improved" Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, which is 66 percent smaller than the original.

With its small size, the new dongle should "fit better next to other USB devices you may have plugged in nearby," Global Product Marketing Manager for Xbox accessories Bree White wrote in a blog post. It supports wireless stereo sound and lets you connect up to eight controllers at once.

The new adapter is available to pre-order for $24.99 and expected to start shipping to "select markets" this month. You'll also be able to get it bundled with a black Xbox Wireless Controller for $79.99. The old Microsoft Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows earned an "excellent" rating in PCMag's review.

Meanwhile, if you're not into basic black, Microsoft also this week introduced three fresh color options for its Xbox Wireless Controller: Green/Grey, "Patrol Tech Special Edition," and "Volcano Shadow Special Edition."

The Green/Grey option features a two-tone gray design with green accents at the base of the thumbsticks. It's available for pre-order for $64.99 and is slated to begin shipping Aug. 3.

The Patrol Tech Special Edition features a blue and silver color scheme that was "inspired by military technology and performance patterns found in airborne navy patrol units," White wrote. On the front you'll find "premium finishes like a laser etched texture, silver accents, and insignia" and there's a rubberized diamond grip on the back for "added control and comfort." You can pre-order it now for $69.99 and it's expected to start shipping Sept. 5.

Last but not least, the Volcano Shadow Special Edition "features a matte black top case and sides that fade to a fiery red metallic finish," White wrote, adding that "the buttons, triggers and D-pad have a glossy black finish with red highlights on the ABXY and menu buttons." This one will also set you back $69.99; it's available for pre-order and slated to begin shipping Aug. 3.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.