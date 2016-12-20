There's still time to buy the NES Classic for Christmas, but you have to act fast to take advantage of Best Buy's massive NES Classic Edition sale going on right now. But going to BestBuy.com and adding the console to your shopping cart won't cut it. You actually have to get to one of Best Buy' more than 1,000 retail stores that will get NES Classic stock today, pick a number, and wait in line.

Nintendo's NES Classic is the hottest Christmas gift of the season. It's consistently selling out, and Nintendo can't make enough to meet demand in the US. Various retailers keep announcing new stock availability, but the stock is usually very limited.

As we have already told you, the same is valid for Best Buy as well. Sure, more than 1,000 Best Buy locations will get the console -- that's probably all Best Buy locations, but the company did not say that in its original announcement -- but this last-minute NES Classic sale is on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Just like on Black Friday, our stores will have a ticketing process for customers waiting in line," Best Buy said in an announcement. "We will only pass out as many tickets as we have consoles available, and we'll have a limit of one per customer."

Given that it's December 20th already drop whatever you're doing, and find an excuse to head to the nearest Best Buy store to get your kid a NES Classic this Christmas. And by kid, I do mean you. Worst-case scenario, you'll have to wait for after Christmas to get your console. But at least you'll have a story to tell friends about how you Jingled All The Way for a NES Classic.