Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony in pictures
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)

Athletes from U.S. attend the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic

(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Charlie Riede)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Beijing mayor Chen Jining, host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics, waves the Olympic flag during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Performers dressed as pandas take the stage as Beijing is celebrated as the next host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Performers dressed as pandas dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

North and South Korean athletes wave flags during the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Liu Jiayu of China during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Children perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

The Olympic cauldron after it was extinguished during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Florian Choblet)

Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony in pictures

Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

More From Our Sponsors