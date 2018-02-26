Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony in pictures
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)
Athletes from U.S. attend the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic
(REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Charlie Riede)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)
Beijing mayor Chen Jining, host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics, waves the Olympic flag during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Performers dressed as pandas take the stage as Beijing is celebrated as the next host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Performers dressed as pandas dance during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
North and South Korean athletes wave flags during the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Liu Jiayu of China during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Children perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
The Olympic cauldron after it was extinguished during the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Florian Choblet)
