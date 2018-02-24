Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 15
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
South Korean athletes pose for a photograph with Ivanka Trump
(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
Speedskaters take positions during the women mass start final speedskating race
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Michael Matt of Austria competes during the Team Event
(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)
Codie Bascue Evan Weinstock Steven Langton and Samuel McGuffie of the U.S. prepare to start
(REUTERS/Edgar Su)
Martin Ruzicka of the Czech Republic shoots the puck past goalie Kevin Poulin of Canada
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Andrew Ebbett of Canada shoots the puck past goalie Pavel Francouz of the Czech Republic
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
South Korea Won Yun-jong Jun Jung-lin Seo Young-woo and Kim Dong-hyun compete
(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Silver medalist Kim Bo-reum of South Korea celebrates after the women mass start final speedskating race
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Chris Corning of the U.S. competes the Men's Big Air Snowboarding
(REUTERS/Murad Sezer)
A man records the men's curling finals match between USA and Japan
(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
United States skip John Shuster reacts during the men final curling match against Sweden
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tessa Worley of France and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland compete in the Team Event
(REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini)
Kyle Mack of the USA celebrates with his national flag
(REUTERS/Murad Seze)
L- R Ivanie Blondin of Canada Ayano Sato of Japan and Annouk van der Weijden of The Netherlands crash
(AP Photo/Petr David Jose)
U.S. team members react after the snowboarding
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
