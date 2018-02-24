Fox News
2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 15
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
South Korean athletes pose for a photograph with Ivanka Trump

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Speedskaters take positions during the women mass start final speedskating race

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Michael Matt of Austria competes during the Team Event

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Codie Bascue Evan Weinstock Steven Langton and Samuel McGuffie of the U.S. prepare to start

(REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Martin Ruzicka of the Czech Republic shoots the puck past goalie Kevin Poulin of Canada

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Andrew Ebbett of Canada shoots the puck past goalie Pavel Francouz of the Czech Republic

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

South Korea Won Yun-jong Jun Jung-lin Seo Young-woo and Kim Dong-hyun compete

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Silver medalist Kim Bo-reum of South Korea celebrates after the women mass start final speedskating race

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Chris Corning of the U.S. competes the Men's Big Air Snowboarding

(REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

A man records the men's curling finals match between USA and Japan

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

United States skip John Shuster reacts during the men final curling match against Sweden

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Tessa Worley of France and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland compete in the Team Event

(REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini)

Kyle Mack of the USA celebrates with his national flag

(REUTERS/Murad Seze)

L- R Ivanie Blondin of Canada Ayano Sato of Japan and Annouk van der Weijden of The Netherlands crash

(AP Photo/Petr David Jose)

U.S. team members react after the snowboarding

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

