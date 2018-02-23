Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 14
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Competitors in the women's ski cross competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Women's ski cross competitors head down the hill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Gold medalist, Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's free figure skating final at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Germany players celebrate defeating Canada in their semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Shani Davis of the U.S. after the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race t the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Bradie Tennell of the United States performs during the women's free figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Mirai Nagasu of the United States performs during the women's free figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's free figure skating final
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
India Sherret of Canada, crashes as Emily Sarsfield of Britain, jumps during the women's ski cross elimination round at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Russian Sergei Andronov and Jan Kolar of the Czech Republic, battle for the puck in their semi-final ice hockey match at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Felix Schutz of Germany hits Maxim Noreau of Canada, into the boards in their ice hockey semi-final match at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Russian figure skating coach Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze hugs gold medalist Alina Zagitova and silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gold medalist Kjeld Nuis of The Netherlands celebrates after the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Fredrik Lindstroem of Sweden, skis to a gold medal in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer biathlon relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gold medalist in women's figure skating Russian athlete Alina Zagitova during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
