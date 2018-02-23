Fox News
2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 14
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Competitors in the women's ski cross competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Women's ski cross competitors head down the hill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Gold medalist, Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's free figure skating final at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Germany players celebrate defeating Canada in their semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Shani Davis of the U.S. after the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race t the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Bradie Tennell of the United States performs during the women's free figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Mirai Nagasu of the United States performs during the women's free figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's free figure skating final

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

India Sherret of Canada, crashes as Emily Sarsfield of Britain, jumps during the women's ski cross elimination round at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Russian Sergei Andronov and Jan Kolar of the Czech Republic, battle for the puck in their semi-final ice hockey match at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Felix Schutz of Germany hits Maxim Noreau of Canada, into the boards in their ice hockey semi-final match at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Russian figure skating coach Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze hugs gold medalist Alina Zagitova and silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gold medalist Kjeld Nuis of The Netherlands celebrates after the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Fredrik Lindstroem of Sweden, skis to a gold medal in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer biathlon relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Gold medalist in women's figure skating Russian athlete Alina Zagitova during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

