Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 13
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Untied States players celebrate with their gold medals after beating Canada in the women's ice hockey final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. scores the gold medal winning goal against goalkeeper Shannon Szabados of Canada

(REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool)

United States players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Team Canada players wait for their silver medals during the medals ceremony for women's hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

David Wise of the United States,wining the gold medal in men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gold medalist in the men's halfpipe David Wise of the United States, during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin winning the silver medal in women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Silver medalist in the women's combined Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States, during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the men's slalom at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)

Anna Gasser of Austria, winning the gold medal in women's big air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands winning the women's 1000 meters short track speed skating final at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Jamie Anderson of the United States, winning the silver medal in the women's big air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Gold medalist in the men's halfpipe David Wise of the United States, with his family at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Multiple exposure photo shows gold medalist Andre Myhrer of Sweden winning the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Anna Gasser of Austria, wins the gold medal in the women's big air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympicsin Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

United States' team members celebrate defeating Canada during their men's curling semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Alex Ferreira of the U.S. wins the silver medal in the men's ski halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

United States' Lindsey Vonn reacts after skiing out in the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 13

Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

More From Our Sponsors