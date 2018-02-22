Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 13
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Untied States players celebrate with their gold medals after beating Canada in the women's ice hockey final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the U.S. scores the gold medal winning goal against goalkeeper Shannon Szabados of Canada
(REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool)
United States players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Team Canada players wait for their silver medals during the medals ceremony for women's hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
David Wise of the United States,wining the gold medal in men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gold medalist in the men's halfpipe David Wise of the United States, during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin winning the silver medal in women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Silver medalist in the women's combined Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States, during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crashes during the men's slalom at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)
Anna Gasser of Austria, winning the gold medal in women's big air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands winning the women's 1000 meters short track speed skating final at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Jamie Anderson of the United States, winning the silver medal in the women's big air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Gold medalist in the men's halfpipe David Wise of the United States, with his family at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Multiple exposure photo shows gold medalist Andre Myhrer of Sweden winning the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Anna Gasser of Austria, wins the gold medal in the women's big air snowboard final at the 2018 Winter Olympicsin Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
United States' team members celebrate defeating Canada during their men's curling semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Alex Ferreira of the U.S. wins the silver medal in the men's ski halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)
United States' Lindsey Vonn reacts after skiing out in the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
