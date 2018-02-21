Fox News
2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 12
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Petr Koukal of the Czech Republic, scores a goal past goalie Ryan Zapolski, of the United States in their ice hockey game at the Winter Olympics

(Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)

Jessica Diggins of the U.S. wins the gold medal in the women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing final at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The United States ice hockey players after losing their quarter final game to the Czech Republic at the Winter Olympics

(Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)

Mirai Nagasu of the United States falls during the women's figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the men's big air qualifications at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall of the U.S. celebrate winning the gold medal in women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Patrick Kearney wears an American flag as a cape during the quarterfinal round of men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Italy's Sofia Goggia wins the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Italy's Lucia Peretti and Cecilia Maffei collide with Canada's Valerie Maltais during their women's 3000 meters short track speedskating relay

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the U.S. start a training run for the four-man bobsled competition

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

United States players after losing their quarterfinal hockey game against the Czech Republic at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Christopher Del Bosco of Canada, right, flies through the air before crashing in the men's ski cross elimination round

(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs her figure skating short program at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs her figure skating short program at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Competitors during the men's ski cross semi-final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Canada's skip Rachel Homan leaves the ice as Britain's Lauren Gray and Vicki Adams celebrating winning their curling match

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Team U.S.A is reflected in the ice during the women's team pursuit semifinal speedskating race at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

