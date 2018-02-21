Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 12
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Petr Koukal of the Czech Republic, scores a goal past goalie Ryan Zapolski, of the United States in their ice hockey game at the Winter Olympics
(Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)
petr-koukal-of-the-czech-republic,-scores-a-goal-past-goalie-ryan-zapolski,-of-the-united-states-in-their-ice-hockey-game-at-the-winter-olympics
Jessica Diggins of the U.S. wins the gold medal in the women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing final at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
jessica-diggins-of-the-u.s.-wins-the-gold-medal-in-the-women's-team-sprint-freestyle-cross-country-skiing-final-at-the-winter-olympics
Bronze medal winner Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
bronze-medal-winner-lindsey-vonn-of-the-u.s.-celebrates-during-the-flower-ceremony-for-the-women's-downhill-at-the-2018-winter-olympics
The United States ice hockey players after losing their quarter final game to the Czech Republic at the Winter Olympics
(Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)
the-united-states-ice-hockey-players-after-losing-their-quarter-final-game-to-the-czech-republic-at-the-winter-olympics-
Mirai Nagasu of the United States falls during the women's figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
mirai-nagasu-of-the-united-states-falls-during-the-women's-figure-skating-short-program-at-the-2018-winter-olympics
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the men's big air qualifications at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Murad Sezer)
-kyle-mack-of-the-u.s.-competes-in-the-men's-big-air-qualifications-at-the-2018-winter-olympics-
Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall of the U.S. celebrate winning the gold medal in women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
jessica-diggins-and-kikkan-randall-of-the-u.s.-celebrate-winning-the-gold-medal-in-women's-team-sprint-freestyle-cross-country-skiing-
Patrick Kearney wears an American flag as a cape during the quarterfinal round of men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
patrick-kearney-wears-an-american-flag-as-a-cape-during-the-quarterfinal-round-of-men's-ice-hockey-at-the-winter-olympics
Italy's Sofia Goggia wins the women's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
italy's-sofia-goggia-wins-the-women's-downhill-at-the-2018-winter-olympics
Italy's Lucia Peretti and Cecilia Maffei collide with Canada's Valerie Maltais during their women's 3000 meters short track speedskating relay
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
italy's-lucia-peretti-and-cecilia-maffei-collide-with-canada's-valerie-maltais-during-their-women's-3000-meters-short-track-speedskating-relay
Codie Bascue, Steven Langton, Samuel Mc Guffie and Evan Weinstock of the U.S. start a training run for the four-man bobsled competition
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
codie-bascue,-steven-langton,-samuel-mc-guffie-and-evan-weinstock-of-the-u.s.-start-a-training-run-for-the-four-man-bobsled-competition
United States players after losing their quarterfinal hockey game against the Czech Republic at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
united-states-players-after-losing-their-quarterfinal-hockey-game-against-the-czech-republic-at-the-2018-winter-olympics
Christopher Del Bosco of Canada, right, flies through the air before crashing in the men's ski cross elimination round
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
christopher-del-bosco-of-canada,-right,-flies-through-the-air-before-crashing-in-the-men's-ski-cross-elimination-round
Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs her figure skating short program at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
alina-zagitova-of-the-olympic-athletes-of-russia-performs-her-figure-skating-short-program-at-the-winter-olympics
Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs her figure skating short program at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
evgenia-medvedeva-of-the-olympic-athletes-of-russia-performs-her-figure-skating-short-program-at-the-winter-olympics
Competitors during the men's ski cross semi-final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
competitors-during-the-men's-ski-cross-semi-final-at-the-2018-winter-olympics-in-pyeongchang
Canada's skip Rachel Homan leaves the ice as Britain's Lauren Gray and Vicki Adams celebrating winning their curling match
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
canada's-skip-rachel-homan-leaves-the-ice-as-britain's-lauren-gray-and-vicki-adams-celebrating-winning-their-curling-match
Team U.S.A is reflected in the ice during the women's team pursuit semifinal speedskating race at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
team-u.s.a--is-reflected-in-the-ice-during-the-women's-team-pursuit-semifinal-speedskating-race-at-the-winter-olympics