2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 11
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States fall during the ice dance, free dance figure skating final at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Maddie Bowman of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform during the ice dance, free dance figure skating final at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Goalie Jan Laco of Slovakia, pushes Broc Little of the United States during their men's ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kim Yoo-ran and Kim Min-seong of South Korea in the women's bobsled competition at the Winter Olympics

( REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Team Korea during a training session for the finals of the men's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform in the ice dance free dance competition final 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse of Canada finish their second heat during the women's two-man bobsled at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Johannes Rydzek of Germany, winning the gold medal during the men's 10km cross-country skiing competition at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Martin Fourcade, of France winning the gold medal for Team France in the mixed relay biathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Norway players celebrate after winning their qualification round men's ice hockey game against Slovenia at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

United States' Lindsey Vonn competes in women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the ice dance at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States following their performance in the ice dance, free dance figure skating final

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

