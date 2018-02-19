Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 9
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Austria's Manuel Feller crashes during the first run of the men's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Austria's Marcel Hirscher skis to the gold medal following the second run of the men's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Lukas Runggaldier of Italy, soars through the air during training for the nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Nick Goepper of the United States, winning the silver medal in the men's slopestyle final at the 2018 Winter Olympic
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Nick Goepper of the United States, with his silver medal for placing second in the men's slopestyle final at the 2018 Winter Olympic
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Martin Fourcade of France wins the gold medal ahead of Germany's Simon Schempp in the men's 15km biathlon at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Japan's Nao Kodaira, right, sets a new Olympic record during the women's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Harry Laidlaw of Australia crashes in the men's giant slalom at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Gold medal winner Oystein Braaten of Norway, celebrates after the men's slopestyle final 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus, crashes during the men's aerial final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman is seen behind a window as she watches men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
