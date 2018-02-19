Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 10
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gigi Marvin of the United States, with her teammates after scoring a goal against Finland in their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
United States' Lindsey Vonn competes in women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Laurie Blouin of Canada, seen in a multiple exposure image, jumps during qualification for the women's Big Air snowboard competition
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States following their performance in the ice dance short program at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Goalie Shannon Szabados of Canada, deflects a shot by Russian Yekaterina Nikolayeva in their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Gurreiro, Olympic athletes from Russia during their ice dance short program at the Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj )
Sabrina Cakmakli of Germany competes in women's ski halfpipe qualifications at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
( REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)
Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen aims his rifle during a biathlon training session at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform their short program in ice dance figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada win the gold medal in men's 2-man bobsled at the Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Skip Rachel Homan of Canada delivers a stone during a curling match against Japan at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States perform during their ice dance short program at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gold medalist Havard Lorentzen of Norway celebrates setting a new Olympic record during the men's 500 meters speedskating race
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Jenni Hiirikoski of Finland and Emily Pfalzer of U.S. during their women's ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes in women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Freestyle skier Brita Sigourney, of the United States, jumps during women's halfpipe qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Snowboarder Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in the women's big air qualifications at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
