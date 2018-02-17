Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 8
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Cross-Country Skiing Women's 4x5km Relay February 17, 201

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Lizzy Yarnold of Britain celebrates her gold medal winning run in the finish area after the final run of the women's skeleton

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada holds his gold medal as he poses for a picture on the podium

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in Super Gon February 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler )

Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes in Ski Slopestyle

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Nina Roth throws a stone during a women's curling match against Canada

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Samuel Girard of Canada celebrates at the finish line winning the gold medal in men's 1000 meters short track

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland crashes during the Ski Slopestyle Finals

(REUTERS/Dylan Martine)

Russian athlete Pavel Datsyuk (13) battles with Troy Terry (23), of the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Russian Sergei Andronov (11) checks Noah Welch (5) during the second period of the preliminary round

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Referees break up a fight between Russian athlete Vladislav Gavrikov (4) and American Noah Welch (5)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kevin Bickner, of the United States, soars through the air during men's large hill Individual ski jumping

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria reacts after her run on skeleton

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Lewis Irving of Canada falls during the qualifications of the Freestyle Skiing

(REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Choi Min-jeong races ahead of Elise Christie and Li Jinyu during the 1500 meters short track

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Silver medallist of the Men 1000m Final John-Henry Krueger of the U.S celebrate

( REUTERS/Damir Sagolj )

Olympic athlete from Russia Alexey Romashov in action during the Men Large Hill ski jumping

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 8

Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

More From Our Sponsors