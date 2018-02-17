Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 8
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Cross-Country Skiing Women's 4x5km Relay February 17, 201
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Lizzy Yarnold of Britain celebrates her gold medal winning run in the finish area after the final run of the women's skeleton
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada holds his gold medal as he poses for a picture on the podium
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic competes in Super Gon February 17, 2018
(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler )
Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway competes in Ski Slopestyle
(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)
Nina Roth throws a stone during a women's curling match against Canada
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Samuel Girard of Canada celebrates at the finish line winning the gold medal in men's 1000 meters short track
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland crashes during the Ski Slopestyle Finals
(REUTERS/Dylan Martine)
Russian athlete Pavel Datsyuk (13) battles with Troy Terry (23), of the U.S.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Russian Sergei Andronov (11) checks Noah Welch (5) during the second period of the preliminary round
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Referees break up a fight between Russian athlete Vladislav Gavrikov (4) and American Noah Welch (5)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kevin Bickner, of the United States, soars through the air during men's large hill Individual ski jumping
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria reacts after her run on skeleton
(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Lewis Irving of Canada falls during the qualifications of the Freestyle Skiing
(REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Choi Min-jeong races ahead of Elise Christie and Li Jinyu during the 1500 meters short track
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Silver medallist of the Men 1000m Final John-Henry Krueger of the U.S celebrate
( REUTERS/Damir Sagolj )
Olympic athlete from Russia Alexey Romashov in action during the Men Large Hill ski jumping
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
