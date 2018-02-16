Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 7
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Michael Christian Martinez of Philippines during the men's figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2018
(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj )
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States, after her second run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nathan Chen of the United States falls while performing during the men's figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ryan Donato of the U.S. battles for the puck against Slovakia's Marek Daloga and Michal Cajkovsky of Slovakia at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Resi Stiegler of the United States, falls during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The women who hand out the awards for the victory ceremony watch the sliders during the men's skeleton final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Austria's Matthias Mayer competes on his way to winning the gold medal in the men's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Ryan Donato (16), of the United States, celebrates after scoring a goal against Slovakia in a men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Norway's curlers sweep during a match against South Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Phil Noble )
Michela Moioli of Italy, after winning gold in women's snowboard cross at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Adam Rippon of the United States at the end of his performance in the men's figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Gold medlaist Sungbin Yun of South Korea starts his first run during the men's skeleton competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde loses a ski pole after hitting a gate during the men's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Competitors in the women's snowboard cross final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Driver Edson Bindilatti and Edson Ricardo Martins of Brazil during the two-man bobsled training at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Dario Cologna, of Switzerland, after winning the gold medal in the men's 15km freestyle cross-country ski race at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Michela Moioli of Italy, winning the gold medal in women's snowboard cross at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez )
Henrik Odegaard, right, of Norway, checks Teemu Hartikainen of Finland during their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympcis
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
