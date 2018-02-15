Fox News
2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 6
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States races in the women's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 15, 2018

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States celebrates her gold medal in the women's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway winning the gold medal in the men's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)

Competitors in the the men's snowboard cross elimination round at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Sungbin Yun of South Korea takes a curve during the men's skeleton competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany win the gold medal in pairs figure skating at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Kong Fanyu of China during a training session for women's aerials at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the United States and Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada compete for the puck at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Gold medal winner Pierre Vaultier of France and bronze medal winner Regino Hernandez of Spain in the men's snowboard cross final

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gold medalist Hanna Oeberg of Sweden during the women's 15km individual biathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Hanna Oeberg of Sweden reacts to winning the gold medal in the women's 15km individual biathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Murad Sezer)

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway with his gold medal after winning the men's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Ragnhild Haga of Norway after winning the gold medal in the women's 10km freestyle cross-country skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada after winning the men's 10,000 meters speedskating race at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Gold medalists in pairs figure skating, Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany during the medal ceremony

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Norway fans attend the women's 15km individual final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

( REUTERS/Toby Melville )

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway winning the gold medal in the men's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States winning the gold medal in the women's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

