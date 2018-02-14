Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 5
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Shaun White of the United States, after winning gold in the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2018

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Shaun White of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Kneirim of the United States during the pairs figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Slovenia players celebrate after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the United States in ice hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana during skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Thomas Koller and Lorenz Steu of Austria take a curve during the men's doubles luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in the women’s 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States during the victory ceremony for men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands during the Women's 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/John Sibley)

Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during their curling match against athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)

Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, leads the pack in the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gold medallist Jorien ter Mors of The Netherlands celebrates with the national flag after the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland celebrates scoring past goalkeeper Sara Grahn of Sweden in their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool )

Eric Frenzel, of Germany celebrates after winning the the gold medal in the men's 10km cross-country race at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl of Germany celebrate their gold medal winning run in men's double luge at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Viktor Polasek of the Czech Republic, waits to jump during training for the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Gold medal winner Shaun White of the United States after finishing his run in the men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 5

Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

More From Our Sponsors