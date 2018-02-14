Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 5
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Shaun White of the United States, after winning gold in the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2018
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Shaun White of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Kneirim of the United States during the pairs figure skating short program at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Slovenia players celebrate after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the United States in ice hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana during skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Thomas Koller and Lorenz Steu of Austria take a curve during the men's doubles luge final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan competes in the women’s 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Phil Noble)
Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States during the victory ceremony for men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands during the Women's 1000m speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/John Sibley)
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during their curling match against athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)
Gold medalist Eric Frenzel of Germany, leads the pack in the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gold medallist Jorien ter Mors of The Netherlands celebrates with the national flag after the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Phoebe Staenz of Switzerland celebrates scoring past goalkeeper Sara Grahn of Sweden in their ice hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool )
Eric Frenzel, of Germany celebrates after winning the the gold medal in the men's 10km cross-country race at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendl of Germany celebrate their gold medal winning run in men's double luge at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Viktor Polasek of the Czech Republic, waits to jump during training for the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Gold medal winner Shaun White of the United States after finishing his run in the men's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
