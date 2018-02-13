Fox News
Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 4
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Snowboarder Chloe Kim of the United States wins the gold medal in the women's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2018

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Snowboarder Chloe Kim of the United States reacts afer winning the gold medal in the women's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Players from the United States gather around the goal before their women's hockey game against the team from Russia in Pyeongchang

(Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

Arianna Fontana, left, of Italy crosses the finish line to win the ladies' 500 meters short track speedskating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Marcel Hirscher of Austria wins the gold medal in the men's alpine combined ski race at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Shaun White of the United States competes in the men's halfpipe qualification round at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Snowboarder Chloe Kim of the United States, winning the women's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Chloe Kim of the United States with her gold medal after winning the women's halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Matthias Mayer of Austria crashes during the men's alpine combined race at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini)

Stina Nilsson of Sweden celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's sprint classic at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Gold medalist Marcel Hirscher from Austria crosses the finish line in the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dom Parsons of Britain during skeleton training at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates after winning the ladies' 500 meters short track speedskating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris celebrate winning the gold medal in mixed doubles curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the United States celebrates her second goal against the team from Russia with teammate Kelly Pannek

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Spectators sport headwear shaped as curling stones as they watch the mixed doubles curling finals match at the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

