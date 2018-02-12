Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 3
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Women's slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the United States during the medals ceremony in Pyeongchang, February 12, 2018
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Summer Britcher of the United States competes in her first run during the women's luge competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Jamie Anderson, of the United States, winning the gold medal in the women's slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mirai Nagasu of the United States during the women's free skate in the team competition at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on his way to winning the gold medal in the men's moguls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada in the free dance competition during the team event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
Canadian figure skaters celebrate winning the gold medal in the team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)
Ireen Wust of Netherlands winning the gold medal in the women's 1,500 meters speedskating race at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the free dance competition during the team event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/John Sibley)
Gold medalist Martin Fourcade, of France, participates in the men's 12.5-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Laura Dahlmeier waves the German flag as she wins the gold medal in the women's 10-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Forerunners and athletes warm up as they wait for nordic combined ski jumping training to begin at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach )
Maren Lundby of Norway wins the gold medal in the women's women’s normal hill individual ski jumping competition
(REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)
Laura Dahlmeier wins the gold medal in the women's 10-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Mia Manganello of the United States, left, and Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy during the women's 1,500 meters speedskating race
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Erika Grahm of Sweden in action with goalkeeper Shin So-jung of Korea at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Grigory Dukor)
Fans from North Korea wave Korean unification flags during women's hockey game between Sweden and Korea
(REUTERS/Brian Snyder )
The Olympic rings are reflected in glass as a spectator watches the mixed doubles semi-final curling match between Canada and Norway
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
