2018 Olympics

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 1
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Judges watch as a jumper competes during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 10

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Alina Muller of Switzerland scores a goal against South Korea's goalie Shin So-jun

(Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

Carlijn Schoutens of the United States competes during the women 3000 meters race

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

John-Henry Krueger of the United States leads Thibaut Fauconnet of France during the men's 1500 meters

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea fall

(REUTERS/John Sible)

North Korea supporters wave the Korean unification flag prior to the women's hockey game

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Un Song Choe of North Korea in action during the men's 1500 meters short track speedskating

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Sam Edney of Canada competes in Men singles luge

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Johann Andre Forfang of Norway,soars through the air during the normal hill individual ski jumping

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsk)

Team U.S. fan poses for a picture

(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

United States Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice during a mixed doubles curling match against Norway

(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Athletes in action during the 7.5km Skiathlon

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Nurbergen ZhNumagaziyev of Kazakhstan and Hongzhi Xu of China crash out during the 1500 meters short-track speedskating

(AP Photo/David J Phillip)

