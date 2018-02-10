Winter Olympics: Biggest moments in photos from Day 1
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Judges watch as a jumper competes during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping at the 2018 Winter Olympics, February 10
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Alina Muller of Switzerland scores a goal against South Korea's goalie Shin So-jun
(Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)
Carlijn Schoutens of the United States competes during the women 3000 meters race
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
John-Henry Krueger of the United States leads Thibaut Fauconnet of France during the men's 1500 meters
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea leads ahead of Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea fall
(REUTERS/John Sible)
North Korea supporters wave the Korean unification flag prior to the women's hockey game
(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Un Song Choe of North Korea in action during the men's 1500 meters short track speedskating
(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Sam Edney of Canada competes in Men singles luge
(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Johann Andre Forfang of Norway,soars through the air during the normal hill individual ski jumping
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsk)
Team U.S. fan poses for a picture
(REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
United States Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice during a mixed doubles curling match against Norway
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Athletes in action during the 7.5km Skiathlon
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Nurbergen ZhNumagaziyev of Kazakhstan and Hongzhi Xu of China crash out during the 1500 meters short-track speedskating
(AP Photo/David J Phillip)
