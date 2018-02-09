Fox News
Olympics throwback: A look at the gold medalists since Vancouver 2010
A look back at gold medal winners from previous Winter Olympics.
Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) celebrates winning the gold medal for the women's downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics

( REUTERS/Mike Segar )

Gold medalist Shaun White (U.S.) makes history in the finish area in the men's halfpipe at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

Gold medalist Torah Bright (Australia) competes during the women's halfpipe qualifying at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

Gold medalist Alexei Grishin (Belarus) competes in the men's aerials freestyle skiing final at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Gold medalist Nicolien Sauerbreij (Netherlands) in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Gold medalist Jasey Jay Anderson (Canada) in the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Mark Blinch)

A gold medal for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 21, 2017

(REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg (U.S.) after winning the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

(Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Legkov (Russia) after receiving his gold medal for the men's cross-country 50-kilometer race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Canada) during the ceremony for women's freestyle skiing at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Gold medalist Irene Wust (Netherlands) after winning the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/David Gray)

Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov (Russia) with their gold medals for pairs figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics

(REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh)

Gold medalist Alexander Legkov (Russia) after winning the men's cross-country 50-kilometer race at the 2014 Sochi Olympics

(REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

