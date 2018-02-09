Olympics throwback: A look at the gold medalists since Vancouver 2010

A look back at gold medal winners from previous Winter Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) celebrates winning the gold medal for the women's downhill at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics ( REUTERS/Mike Segar ) lindsey-vonn-(u.s.)-celebrates-winning-the-gold-medal-for-the-women's-downhill-at-the-vancouver-2010-winter-olympics-

Gold medalist Shaun White (U.S.) makes history in the finish area in the men's halfpipe at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Mark Blinch) gold-medalist-shaun-white-(u.s.)-makes-history-in-the-finish-area-in-the-men's-halfpipe-at-the-vancouver-2010-winter-olympics

Gold medalist Torah Bright (Australia) competes during the women's halfpipe qualifying at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Mark Blinch) gold-medalist-torah-bright-(australia)-competes-during-the-women's-halfpipe-qualifying-at-the-vancouver-2010-winter-olympics

Gold medalist Alexei Grishin (Belarus) competes in the men's aerials freestyle skiing final at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez) gold-medalist-alexei-grishin-(belarus)-competes-in-the-men's-aerials-freestyle-skiing-final-at-the-2010-vancouver-winter-olympics

Gold medalist Nicolien Sauerbreij (Netherlands) in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Mike Blake) gold-medalist-nicolien-sauerbreij-(netherlands)-in-the-women's-snowboard-parallel-giant-slalom-at-the-2010-vancouver-winter-olympics-

Gold medalist Jasey Jay Anderson (Canada) in the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Mark Blinch) gold-medalist-jasey-jay-anderson-(canada)-in-the-men's-snowboard-parallel-giant-slalom-at-the-2010-vancouver-winter-olympics

A gold medal for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 21, 2017 (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) a-gold-medal-for-the-pyeongchang-2018-winter-olympic-games-during-its-unveiling-ceremony-in-seoul,-south-korea,-on-sept.-21,-2017

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg (U.S.) after winning the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics (Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) gold-medalist-sage-kotsenburg-(u.s.)-after-winning-the-men's-snowboard-slopestyle-competition-at-the-2014-sochi-winter-olympics

Alexander Legkov (Russia) after receiving his gold medal for the men's cross-country 50-kilometer race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) alexander-legkov-(russia)-after-receiving-his-gold-medal-for-the-men's-cross-country-50-kilometer-race-at-the-2014-sochi-winter-olympics

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Canada) during the ceremony for women's freestyle skiing at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics (REUTERS/Marko Djurica) gold-medalist-justine-dufour-lapointe-(canada)-during-the-ceremony-for-women's-freestyle-skiing-at-the-2014-sochi-winter-olympics

Gold medalist Irene Wust (Netherlands) after winning the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics (REUTERS/David Gray) gold-medalist-irene-wust-(netherlands)-after-winning-the-women's-3000-meters-speed-skating-race-at-the-2014-sochi-winter-olympics

Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov (Russia) with their gold medals for pairs figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics (REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh) tatiana-volosozhar-and-maxim-trankov-(russia)-with-their-gold-medals-for-pairs-figure-skating-at-the-2014-sochi-olympics