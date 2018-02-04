Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

SPORTS

Photos: Super Bowl Sunday
Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl thriller, win first NFL title since 1960
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a fourth quarter touchdown over New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty in Super Bowl 52

(REUTERS/Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, February 4

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after winning Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after losing Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles

(REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport)

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz celebrates his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after losing Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski cannot catch a pass on the final play of Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Matt York)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after a fourth quarter fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby in Super Bowl 52

(REUTERS/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the second half of Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots Marquis Flowers in Super Bowl 52

(REUTERS/John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

New England Patriots' Chris Hogan catches a touchdown pass during the second half of Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Justin Timberlake performs next to a hologram of Prince during the halftime show in Super Bowl 52

(REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl 52 halftime show in Minneapolis

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in Super Bowl 52

(REUTERS/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass for Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery during the first half of Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half of Super Bowl 52

(REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles

(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by James White during the first half of Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots Brandin Cooks attempts to hurdle Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod in the first half in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

(REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hands off to running back LeGarrette Bloun in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can't catch a pass on a flea flicker during the first half of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots Eric Rowe in the first quarter of Super Bowl 52

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergal)

Pink performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Photos: Super Bowl Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl thriller, win first NFL title since 1960

More From Our Sponsors