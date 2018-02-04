Photos: Super Bowl Sunday
Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl thriller, win first NFL title since 1960
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a fourth quarter touchdown over New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty in Super Bowl 52
(REUTERS/Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
philadelphia-eagles-zach-ertz-scores-a-fourth-quarter-touchdown-over-new-england-patriots-free-safety-devin-mccourty-in-super-bowl-52
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, February 4
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles-holds-his-daughter,-lily-james,-after-winning-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis,-february-4
Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after winning Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
philadelphia-eagles'-quarterback-nick-foles-celebrates-with-head-coach-doug-pederson-after-winning-super-bowl-52
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after losing Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles
(REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sport)
new-england-patriots-quarterback-tom-brady-walks-off-the-field-after-losing-super-bowl-52-to-the-philadelphia-eagles
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz celebrates his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
philadelphia-eagles'-zach-ertz-celebrates-his-touchdown-catch-during-the-fourth-quarter-of-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after losing Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia Eagles
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
new-england-patriots-head-coach-bill-belichick-walks-off-the-field-after-losing-super-bowl-52-to-the-philadelphia-eagles
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski cannot catch a pass on the final play of Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles
(AP Photo/Matt York)
new-england-patriots'-rob-gronkowski-cannot-catch-a-pass-on-the-final-play-of-super-bowl-52-against-the-philadelphia-eagles
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after a fourth quarter fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
new-england-patriots-quarterback-tom-brady-sits-on-the-field-after-a-fourth-quarter-fumble-against-the-philadelphia-eagles-in-super-bowl-52
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby in Super Bowl 52
(REUTERS/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)
new-england-patriots-rob-gronkowski-catches-a-touchdown-pass-over-philadelphia-eagles-cornerback-ronald-darby-in-super-bowl-52
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the second half of Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles-throws-during-the-second-half-of-super-bowl-52
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots Marquis Flowers in Super Bowl 52
(REUTERS/John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
-philadelphia-eagles-corey-clement-catches-a-touchdown-pass-in-front-of-new-england-patriots-marquis-flowers-in-super-bowl-52
New England Patriots' Chris Hogan catches a touchdown pass during the second half of Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
new-england-patriots'-chris-hogan-catches-a-touchdown-pass-during-the-second-half-of-super-bowl-52
Justin Timberlake performs next to a hologram of Prince during the halftime show in Super Bowl 52
(REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
justin-timberlake-performs-next-to-a-hologram-of-prince-during-the-halftime-show-in-super-bowl-52
Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl 52 halftime show in Minneapolis
(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)
justin-timberlake-performs-during-the-super-bowl-52-halftime-show-in-minneapolis
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
philadelphia-eagles'-nick-foles-catches-a-touchdown-pass-during-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-52-against-the-new-england-patriots
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in Super Bowl 52
(REUTERS/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)
philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles-celebrates-after-catching-a-pass-for-a-touchdown-in-super-bowl-52
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles-celebrates-with-eagles-head-coach-doug-pederson-after-scoring-a-touchdown-in-super-bowl-52
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass for Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery during the first half of Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
new-england-patriots'-stephon-gilmore-breaks-up-a-pass-for-philadelphia-eagles'-alshon-jeffery-during-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-52
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half of Super Bowl 52
(REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
philadelphia-eagles-legarrette-blount-scores-a-touchdown-against-the-new-england-patriots-in-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-52
New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia Eagles
(REUTERS/Chris Wattie)
new-england-patriots'-james-white-scores-a-touchdown-in-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-52-against-the-philadelphia-eagles
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by James White during the first half of Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
new-england-patriots-quarterback-tom-brady-celebrates-a-touchdown-run-by-james-white-during-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-52
New England Patriots Brandin Cooks attempts to hurdle Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod in the first half in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis
(REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
new-england-patriots-brandin-cooks-attempts-to-hurdle-philadelphia-eagles-rodney-mcleod-in-the-first-half-in-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hands off to running back LeGarrette Bloun in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles-hands-off-to-running-back-legarrette-bloun-in-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can't catch a pass on a flea flicker during the first half of Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis
(AP Photo/Matt York)
new-england-patriots-quarterback-tom-brady-can't-catch-a-pass-on-a-flea-flicker-during-the-first-half-of-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots Eric Rowe in the first quarter of Super Bowl 52
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
philadelphia-eagles-alshon-jeffery-catches-a-touchdown-pass-over-new-england-patriots-eric-rowe-in-the-first-quarter-of-super-bowl-52
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergal)
philadelphia-eagles-quarterback-nick-foles-after-throwing-a-touchdown-pass-in-the-first-quarter-in-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis
Pink performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
pink-performs-the-national-anthem-before-super-bowl-52-in-minneapolis