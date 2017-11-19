Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Finale

Dale Earnhardt Jr. retires from NASCAR Cup racing on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, after two Daytona 500 victories and 26 Cup wins overall, cementing a career following that of his father, racing legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Feb 23, 2014 (Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports) dale-earnhardt-jr-celebrates-winning-the-daytona-500-at-daytona-international-speedway,-feb-23,-2014

Dale Earnhardt Jr., gives autographs during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway , Nov. 17 (AP Photo/Terry Renna) dale-earnhardt-jr.,-gives-autographs-during-practice-for-sunday's-nascar-cup-series-auto-race-at-homestead-miami-speedway-,-nov.-17-

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks with the media during a news conference before Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Nov. 17 (AP Photo/Terry Renna) dale-earnhardt-jr.-speaks-with-the-media-during-a-news-conference-before-sunday's-nascar-cup-series-auto-race,-nov.-17

Dale Earnhardt Jr. works his way through a crowd of autograph seekers for the Daytona 500, February 15, 2008 (REUTERS/Mark Wallheiser ) dale-earnhardt-jr.-works-his-way-through-a-crowd-of-autograph-seekers-for-the-daytona-500,-february-15,-2008

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands and waves to fans after winning the Pepsi 400 at the Daytona International Speedway July 7, 2001 (Karl Ronstrom/AP) dale-earnhardt-jr.-stands-and-waves-to-fans-after-winning-the-pepsi-400-at-the-daytona-international-speedway-july-7,-2001

NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt (R) and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., pose for pictures February 3, 2001 (REUTERS/Mark Wallheiser) nascar-drivers-dale-earnhardt-(r)-and-his-son,-dale-earnhardt-jr.,-pose-for-pictures-february-3,-2001