Jordan Spieth wins the British Open

Spieth joins Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win three of the four legs of a career grand slam before his 24th birthday

Jordan Spieth with The Claret Jug after winning The British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, Britain Sunday (REUTERS/Hannah McKay) jordan-spieth-with-the-claret-jug-after-winning-the-british-open-golf-championship-at-royal-birkdale-in-southport,-britain-sunday

Jordan Spieth celebrates after winning The British Open Golf Championship in Southport, Britain, July 23 (REUTERS/Andrew Boyers) jordan-spieth-celebrates-after-winning-the-british-open-golf-championship-in-southport,-britain,-july-23

Jordan Spieth is congratulated by Matt Kuchar after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale, Sunday (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) jordan-spieth-is-congratulated-by-matt-kuchar-after-winning-the-british-open-golf-championship-at-royal-birkdale,-sunday

Jordan Spieth celebrates winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale, in Southport, Britain, Sunday (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) jordan-spieth-celebrates-winning-the-british-open-golf-championship-at-royal-birkdale,-in-southport,-britain,-sunday

Jordan Spieth celebrates his birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship (AP Photo) jordan-spieth-celebrates-his-birdie-on-the-16th-hole-during-the-final-round-of-the-british-open-golf-championship

Jordan Spieth after landing in the rough off the 13th tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, Sunday (REUTERS/Hannah McKay) jordan-spieth-after-landing-in-the-rough-off-the-13th-tee-during-the-final-round-of-the-british-open-golf-championship,-sunday