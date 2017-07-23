Fox News
Jordan Spieth wins the British Open
Spieth joins Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win three of the four legs of a career grand slam before his 24th birthday
Jordan Spieth with The Claret Jug after winning The British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, Britain Sunday

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Jordan Spieth celebrates after winning The British Open Golf Championship in Southport, Britain, July 23

(REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

Jordan Spieth is congratulated by Matt Kuchar after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale, Sunday

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Jordan Spieth celebrates winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale, in Southport, Britain, Sunday

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Jordan Spieth celebrates his birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship

(AP Photo)

Jordan Spieth after landing in the rough off the 13th tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, Sunday

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Jordan Spieth plays a shot off the 11th tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

