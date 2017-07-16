Fox News
Roger Federer wins Wimbledon Championship
Federer wins 8th Wimbledon title against Marin Cilic
Switzerland’s Roger Federer in action during the Wimbledon final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in London, July 16, 2017

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Switzerland’s Roger Federer hits a return during the men's Wimbledon final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in London

(REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas-Pool )

Croatia’s Marin Cilic during the men's Wimbledon final against Switzerland’s Roger Federer in London

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Croatia’s Marin Cilic between games during the Wimbledon final against Switzerland’s Roger Federer in London

(REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning his 8th Wimbledon title against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in London

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning the men's Wimbledon title against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in London

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic to win the Wimbledon men's singles title

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Switzerland's Roger Federer carries the trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic to win the Wimbledon men's singles title in London

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after he defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic to win the Wimbledon men's singles final

(John Walton/Pool Photo via AP)

Switzerland’s Roger Federer with the trophy on the balcony outside center court after winning the final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic

(REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

