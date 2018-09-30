Tiebreak games needed to settle NL Central, NL West races

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, a pair of tiebreaking games will settle two National League division titles after all four tied teams won on Sunday.

In the first game of Monday's unprecedented doubleheader, the Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 1 p.m. ET. The winner will not only win the NL Central, but will secure the best record in the National League.

In the second game, at 4 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Colorado Rockies to decide the NL West title. The winner will also receive home-field advantage against the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

The loser of the Rockies-Dodgers game will travel to play the loser of the Brewers-Cubs game in the National League Wild Card game on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Brewers-Cubs game in the best-of-five NLDS.

The Dodgers were the first team to punch their ticket for Monday's twinbill, defeating the San Francisco Giants 15-0 to complete a three-game road sweep. The Rockies were similarly impressive, defeating the Washington Nationals 12-0 at Coors Field. Both teams finished with 91-71 records.

Walker Buehler was set to start for the Dodgers Monday, while German Marquez was slated to get the ball for the Rockies.

In the Central, the Brewers blanked the Detroit Tigers 11-0 for their 95th win of the season against 67 losses. Moments later, the Cubs matched Milwaukee by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 at a soggy Wrigley Field.

Jose Quintana was scheduled to start for the Cubs, while the Brewers had yet to name a starting pitcher as of Sunday evening.