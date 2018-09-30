Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee State's Christion Abercrombie in critical condition after emergency surgery for head injury

Travis Fedschun
By | Fox News
Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie is in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for a head injury during a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.  (Tennessee State University Tigers)

Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie is in critical condition at a Nashville hospital Sunday after collapsing on the sideline during a game against Vanderbilt and undergoing emergency surgery for a head injury, officials said.

Tennessee State University said a statement on Twitter that Abercrombie, 20, was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains "under observance."

Tigers head coach Rod Reed told The Tennessean he was unsure when Abercrombie was injured late in the first half. The newspaper reported that the 20-year-old sustained a head injury.

“It was right before the half,” Reed told the paper. “He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there.”

Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie (6) helps to make a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline late in the first half and was in critical condition after emergency surgery for a head injury. Abercrombie was not injured on this play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie (6) helps to make a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The 20-year-old was then given oxygen before being taken away on a stretcher. Abercrombie played through the end of the second quarter, but did not return to the game after halftime, FOX17 reported.

Abercrombie graduated from high school in 2016, is from Atlanta and last year played for Illinois, making 11 tackles in 11 games, according to TSU Tigers football roster.

Abercrombie had come into Saturday's game as the Tigers' second-leading tackler and was credited with five tackles and a quarterback hurry before being injured. The Tigers went on to lose 31-27 to Vanderbilt.

Tennessee State coach Rod Reed, front left, speaks to Tennessee State and Vanderbilt players about the status of Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline late in the first half and was in critical condition after emergency surgery for a head injury. Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason listens at right. Vanderbilt won 31-27. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee State coach Rod Reed, front left, speaks to Tennessee State and Vanderbilt players about the status of Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

After the game ended, players from both teams gathered at midfield to join Reed and Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason for a prayer for Abercrombie, his family and the Tigers.

"Football's what we do, not who we are," Mason said. "I know what it is to be a coach. I know what it is to have a player who's injured. At the end of the day, when serious injuries happen, football becomes secondary."

Abercrombie's injury drew reaction from many on social media.

"Our thoughts are with the Abercrombie family, their friends and the entire Tennessee State community during this difficult time," Vanderbilt Football posted.

"A kid who plays for Tenn State got a bad head injury in the Vanderbilt game today, he is undergoing brain surgery, I’ve been praying for his healing, would love to have you join me," legendary American singer, songwriter, guitarist and fiddler Charlie Daniels said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

