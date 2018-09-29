David Wright walks off to long ovation in farewell game with Mets

David Wright has left to a long standing ovation before a packed crowd at Citi Field in his farewell game for the New York Mets.

The team captain went 0 for 1 with a walk Saturday night against the Miami Marlins and was removed after two plate appearances as planned. On defense, he handled a one-hopper to third base with no problem.

Wright, who fouled out to first base his final time up, took his position before the top of the fifth inning. Mets manager Mickey Callaway then came out of the dugout to make a lineup change, and Wright began his slow walk off the field.

As fans cheered for about 3 minutes, 15 seconds, Wright saluted them by touching the bill of his cap and patting his chest repeatedly.

His stellar career cut short by injuries, the 35-year-old Wright completed an arduous comeback by returning to the majors this week for the first time since May 27, 2016. Unable to overcome his physical setbacks, he said he expects Saturday to mark his last big league game.