Brooks Koepka hits Ryder Cup fan in the face, leaves her bloodied with wayward tee shot

A Ryder Cup fan was hit in the head by an errant drive from U.S. golfer Brooks Koepka on Day One of the competition

Brooks Koepka was left shaken after a wayward tee shot struck a female fan in the head and left her bloodied.

The American golfer, 28, struck the supporter in the face on the short, par-four sixth hole attempting a monster drive. 

Brooks Koepka of the US gives a dedicated golf glove to spectator he wounded when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Koepka had hoped to go from tee to green in one shot and set himself up an eagle putt.

However, his huge swing on day one of the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris resulted in a fan taking the brunt of the ball and suffering a nasty eye injury.

Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to an unidentified injured woman after his ball hit her on the 6th hole during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Koepka revealed he is praying he has not blinded the woman.

He said: "I haven't gotten an update. I actually just asked in the locker room, and nobody knew. So I have no idea what's going on.

"It doesn't feel good, it really doesn't. You feel terrible for them.

Brooks Koepka of the US signs an autograph on his golf glove to a spectator he hit with his ball during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

"You know exactly how they are feeling, especially when you've got to go over there and apologise, because they are in pain, usually bleeding, and then to hit her in the face."

