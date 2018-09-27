Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

SPORTS

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman get glammed up for Ryder Cup Gala

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman get dolled up for the Ryder Cup Gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman get dolled up for the Ryder Cup Gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018.  (Getty Images)

Newly crowned Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods suited up and stepped out with girlfriend Erica Herman at the Ryder Cup Gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles, France, on Wednesday.

TIGER WOODS EMBRACES GIRLFRIEND ERICA HERMAN AFTER GOLF GREAT’S FIRST TOUR VICTORY SINCE 2013

close
After Tiger Woods sank a putt to seal his first PGA Tour victory in five years, his new mystery girlfriend stunned the crowd by wrapped her arms around him and giving him a victory kiss. Video

Who is Tiger Woods' new girlfriend?

After Tiger Woods sank a putt to seal his first PGA Tour victory in five years, his new mystery girlfriend stunned the crowd by wrapped her arms around him and giving him a victory kiss.

Woods, 42, was captured wearing a traditional black suit, while his 33-year-old girlfriend, Herman, opted for a white gown speckled with silver beading. The couple was snapped looking cozy in group shots with other professional golfers, including Dustin Johnson and his fiancée Paulina Gretzky.

PARODY VIDEO OF TIGER WOODS ‘WATCHING’ PUNDITS’ CRITICISMS GOES VIRAL AFTER GOLF GREAT’S TITLE
WIN

Max Kellerman takes issue with golfing great Tiger Woods' comment that all Americans should respect the office of the president. Video

ESPN host slams Tiger Woods' 'respect' the presidency remark

After Woods sank a putt to seal his first PGA Tour victory in five years on Sunday, Herman met Woods with a loving embrace. The two have been dating since 2017 and were first spotted together at last year’s Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Before Herman, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.