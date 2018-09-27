Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman get glammed up for Ryder Cup Gala

Newly crowned Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods suited up and stepped out with girlfriend Erica Herman at the Ryder Cup Gala dinner at the Palace of Versailles, France, on Wednesday.

Woods, 42, was captured wearing a traditional black suit, while his 33-year-old girlfriend, Herman, opted for a white gown speckled with silver beading. The couple was snapped looking cozy in group shots with other professional golfers, including Dustin Johnson and his fiancée Paulina Gretzky.

After Woods sank a putt to seal his first PGA Tour victory in five years on Sunday, Herman met Woods with a loving embrace. The two have been dating since 2017 and were first spotted together at last year’s Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Before Herman, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

