Video of burglars ransacking Dodgers star Yasiel Puig's home released

Frank Miles
By | Fox News
Raw video: Surveillance footage captures burglars breaking into the home of Los Angeles Dodgers player Yasiel Puig. Police still searching for the three suspects.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video of two burglary suspects who allegedly caused $10,000 worth of damage to Dodgers star Yasiel Puig’s home last week while trying to steal a safe.

The video, which was released Wednesday, showed the suspects digging through the outfielder’s upstairs bedroom, as KABC reported. One man was seen searching around and under the bed as the house’s alarm could be heard ringing.

According to the LAPD, the suspects broke into Puig’s Encino, Calif., home Sept. 18. They ransacked the residence, found a safe in the second-floor master bedroom, and dragged it downstairs to the front door. Police said that the suspects then escaped, leaving the safe in the entryway.

Puig was at Dodger Stadium for a game against the Colorado Rockies during the robbery, TMZ reported.

Investigators said it’s the fourth time somebody has broken into his home.

The same suspects were believed to have been involved in another burglary attempt at the home on Aug. 30, police said.

Burglars caused $10,000 worth of damage to Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig’s home while attempting to steal a safe.  (AP, File)

Previous break-ins at Puig’s residences unfolded in March 2017 and during Game 7 of last year’s World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.