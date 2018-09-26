Alliance of American Football reveals team names, logos with kickoff drawing near

Are you ready for more football? A new league called the Alliance of American Football (AAF) revealed the names and logos of the final four teams that will be playing in the upstart NFL competitor come February.

The AAF was founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and former NFL executive Bill Polian and intends to start play just one week after Super Bowl LIII.

The season will last 10 weeks, leading to a four-team playoff, ending with a championship game April 28. Should the league survive into 2020, it will be a direct-competitor with the XFL, which has also marketed itself as an alternative to the NFL.

Most AAF teams have already hired coaches with big name pedigrees. Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is set to coach the Memphis Express, college football coaching legend Steve Spurrier will be on the sideline for the Orlando Apollos and former NFL great Michael Vick is an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends.

Some notable former NFL and college players include: Quarterbacks Trevor Knight, Blake Sims and Zach Mettenberger; running backs Trent Richardson and Zac Stacy; wide receivers Stephen Hill and L’Damian Washington; offensive lineman Cyril Richardson; defensive lineman Will Sutton; linebacker Jonathan Massaquoi; cornerback Will Davis; and kicker Nick Novak.

Arizona Hotshots

Atlanta Legends

Birmingham Iron

Memphis Express

Orlando Apollos

Salt Lake Stallions

San Antonio Commanders

San Diego Fleet