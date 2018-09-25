Tiger Woods wins tournament, watches video of pundits saying he'd never win

Tiger Woods won his first golf tournament in more than five years Sunday -- and later he was literally able to get the last laugh on his detractors.

Skratch TV posted a video on Twitter showing Woods watching several media members, from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, saying Woods would never win again and he should retire.

Woods stayed mum through the entire segment and at the end of the clip he broke into a glowing smile.

Woods shot a one-over par 71 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday to wrap up an emotional two-shot victory over Billy Horschel at the season-ending Tour Championship.

The victory marked Woods’ 80th victory on the PGA Tour and his first since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.