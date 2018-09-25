Expand / Collapse search
NFL star Jimmy Garoppolo's rumored ex has one-word response about QB's season-ending injury

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Jimmy Garoppolo's rumored ex-girlfriend had a one-word reaction to the star's injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo's rumored ex-girlfriend had a one-word reaction to the star's injury.  (Instagram/AP)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — and his rumored ex-girlfriend was less than sympathetic.

According to Sports Gossip, Alexandra King had a one-word response to Garoppolo’s injury, which she revealed on her Instagram Story: “Karma.”

King and Garoppolo were thought to have been dating for a while. The pair were seen together in photos published by TMZ in March. King also posted a Valentine’s Day photo of the two in February, according to the New York Post.

be careful

Hi

However, in an interview with Bleacher Report, Garappolo said he wasn’t aware he was in any relationship.

“It was news to me,” Garoppolo said.

It became more apparent the two weren’t dating when the $137 million quarterback was spotted out on a date with porn star Kiara Mia.

King has since deleted all photos of her and Garoppolo from social media.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.