Minnesota Vikings defender Everson Griffen threatened hotel shooting, reports say

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was reportedly detained and taken to a hospital for an evaluation after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a Minneapolis hotel.

Griffen, a three-time Pro Bowler, made threats about “shooting up” the Hotel Ivy on Saturday, law enforcement sources told FOX9. Griffen was seen pacing around the lobby of the hotel and a dispatcher said the suspect warned he would shoot someone if staff didn’t let him into his room, KSTP-TV reported.

Griffen agreed to leave the hotel after police arrived and no weapon was ever brandished, according to multiple reports. He was briefly detained, but never arrested.

The 30-year-old Vikings star was reported to have been detained for allegedly breaking into a teammate’s home. However, those reports were later revealed to be inaccurate.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen was set to miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury, but was presumably supposed to join his teammates on the sideline.

It’s unclear whether Griffen will face any discipline.

Griffen played in Minnesota’s first two games of the season. He had a half-sack in each of those games. He’s coming off three straight Pro Bowl seasons.