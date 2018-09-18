Texas superintendent apologizes for comment on NFL star Deshaun Watson

A Texas superintendent apologized Tuesday after he blasted Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on social media, saying “you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

Lynn Redden, the Onalaska ISD Superintendent, posted his criticism on the Houston Chronicle Facebook page after the Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, according to the newspaper. Redden referenced the last play of the game in which Watson held onto the ball in the final seconds.

“That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL,” he said of the former Clemson star. “When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback.”

Redden told the Houston Chronicle he deleted the comment after he realized it was a public post.

“I totally regret it,” Redden told the newspaper.

He said he could see how people would interpret his comment as racist, but he said he was talking about the lack of statistical success of black quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success,” he told the newspaper.

Watson threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games last year. His season was derailed because of injury.

Doug Williams was the NFL’s first black quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl championship, helping the Washington Redskins to a win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. He was named the game’s MVP after throwing four touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson became the second black quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl title in 2014, helping defeat the Denver Broncos.

"When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback." - Lynn Redden

Matt Ericksen, who tipped the Houston Chronicle off about the comments, said he hopes some punishment comes out of it.

“It's important to make sure horrible words are met with consequences, especially for those in powerful positions with influence,” he said.

Redden said he hasn’t faced any repercussions from his Facebook comment. He said he hopes none of the 1,020 children who go to school in the district saw the post.

“I wish it had never been posted,” he said.