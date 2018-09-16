Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis reportedly retires at halftime of game

The Buffalo Bills lost their second game of the season on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 31-20. They also lost cornerback Vontae Davis, but not to a season-ending injury.

According to multiple reports, Davis announced his retirement at halftime, effective immediately.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander told reporters that he found out as the Bills prepared to take the field for the second half trailing 28-6.

"Coming out they said he's not coming out, he's retired," said Alexander, who added that he had never seen anything like what Davis had done.

"Pop Warner, high school, college, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it," he said, according to ESPN. "And it's just completely disrespectful to his teammates."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Davis indeed had "pulled himself out of the game."

"He told us he was done," McDermott said, according to the Buffalo News. "When I get back there, we'll continue to communicate and get things figured out. I wish I had a better answer."

ESPN also reported that Davis had changed out of his uniform at halftime and left the stadium.

Davis was playing in his 10th NFL season after spending his first three years with the Miami Dolphins and the following six with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason.