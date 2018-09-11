Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies' grounds crew did everything -- EVERYTHING -- they could to dry infield

Ryan Gaydos
By | Fox News
Grounds crew members attempted to dry the Phillies' infield with blow torches.

Grounds crew members attempted to dry the Phillies' infield with blow torches.  (AP)

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday due to weekend rain that drenched a tarp-less Citizens Bank Ballpark -- but it was not for a lack of trying, as the Phillies grounds crew attempted a "hot" new approach to get the field in playing condition.

Crew members pulled out all the stops -- including going as far as using blow torches to try and dry the infield, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

However, the crew's best efforts flamed out.

The series between the Phillies and Nationals is set to now begin Tuesday with the first game of a doubleheader starting a 3:05 p.m. -- should the weather comply.

