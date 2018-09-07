Ex-Dallas Cowboys player Joseph Randle arrested on suspicion of rape, records show

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested in Kansas on suspicion of rape early Friday morning.

Sedgwick County Jail records say Randle was booked around 3:40 a.m. and according to the Wichita Eagle, his bond has not yet been set. Details about the alleged incident were not immediately clear.

The former NFL player has racked up a series of arrests since being released by the Cowboys in 2015, according to the newspaper. In June, a county judge sentenced him to five years of probation stemming from charges related to a house party two years ago in Wichita in which he was convicted of aggravated burglary and battery, criminal threat and marijuana possession.

Randle allegedly hit three people with a car at the February 2016 party after getting angry over a game of beer pong in which a player reportedly used a racial slur. It said he then backed his car into some of the partygoers.

Randle was released on probation in June under a plea deal that allows prosecutors to seek to have him put in prison if he gets into trouble again.

But he’s spent most of the past two years in jail, with occasional stints in a state mental hospital, according to the Associated Press.

At one point he was arrested six times in 17 months, including incidents in which he stole underwear and cologne from a store while he was still with the Cowboys. Randle also allegedly ripped a TV off the wall in jail, according to TMZ.

Randle, who attended Oklahoma State College, was picked in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cowboys. He was waived by the Cowboys in November 2015 and was subsequently suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.