Skateboarder Cory Kennedy gets 4 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Cory Kennedy, a popular pro skateboarder who has appeared in the films “Pretty Sweet” and “Beware of Sasquatch,” has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with a fatal DUI crash.

Kennedy, 27, was behind the wheel Aug. 30, 2017, when his vehicle smashed into two trees, resulting in the death of one of his passengers and injuries to another passenger, Seattle’s Q13 FOX reported.

“Mr. Kennedy might be a talented athlete and a good person, but on Aug. 30, 2017, he was selfish and irresponsible,” Amy Freedheim, a deputy prosecuting attorney with King County, said in court, according to Seattle’s KIRO-TV.

“This will forever be the biggest mistake of my life,” Kennedy said at Friday’s sentencing hearing, the station reported.

The crash occurred on Vashon Island in Washington state, about 17 miles south of downtown Seattle. Kennedy was a former resident of the island and was familiar with the curves of the road, the Seattle Times reported.

The driver was found to have been drunk and high at the time, the station reported. He was subsequently charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The passenger killed in the crash was identified as Preston “P-Stone” Maigetter, 45, a husband and father of two, the report said. Maigetter, a friend of Kennedy’s, made videos of skateboarders and worked for Thrasher magazine, which covers the sport.

In addition to his prison sentence, Kennedy will be placed under “home monitoring” for about a year after he is released, the report said.

Police responding to the crash scene found empty beer cans inside the vehicle, the report said. Kennedy was found to have consumed alcohol and marijuana, and reportedly admitted to police that he had been speeding.

In addition, court records show that Kennedy has a history of receiving speeding tickets.