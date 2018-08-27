No. 1 seed Simona Halep loses in first-round at US Open

Simona Halep has become the first No. 1-seeded woman to lose in first round of the U.S. Open in the professional era.

Halep was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi of Estonia on Monday in a match that was stunningly lopsided and lasted all of 76 minutes.

It was the first match at the rebuilt Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Halep won the French Open in June for her first Grand Slam title.

But this is the second year in a row the Romanian exits the U.S. Open in the first round.